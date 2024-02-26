Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Pankaj Udhas Dies: PM Modi Mourns The Loss Of Ghazal Maestro, Says 'He Was A Beacon Of Indian Music'

Pankaj Udhas died on February 26 due to a prolonged illness. The iconic Ghazal singer was 72 at the time of his passing.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Udhas, PM Modi
Pankaj Udhas, PM Modi | Image:PM Modi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, one of the most iconic Ghazal singers of India died on February 26 due to prolonged illness, according to a statement by his family members. The singer's death has brought shock to many. Celebrities from the industry are mourning the death of the Padmashri awardee. Now, Prime Minister Modi too has reacted to the singer's demise. 

PM Modi pays tribute to Pankaj Udhas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle to mourn Pankaj Udhas' death and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Other politicians such as Amit Shah, Naveen Patnaik and Anurag Thakur among others paid tribute to the Ghazal Maestro.

Anurag Thakur, Amit Shah mourn Pankaj Udhas' demise

Taking to his official X handle, Anurag Thakur wrote, "Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Amit Shah on his X handle posted, "Pankaj Udhas ji mesmerized many generations with his melodious voice. His ghazals and songs touched the hearts of people of all ages and classes. Today, his demise has left a huge void in the world of music, which will be difficult to fill for a long time. He will always be among us through his songs and ghazals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his fans. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti."

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

6 minutes ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

2 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

2 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

2 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

18 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

18 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Finance Minister chairs meeting with 50 fintechs

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of Katra Railway Station

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel12 minutes ago

  4. Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo