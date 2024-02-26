Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas, one of the most iconic Ghazal singers of India died on February 26 due to prolonged illness, according to a statement by his family members. The singer's death has brought shock to many. Celebrities from the industry are mourning the death of the Padmashri awardee. Now, Prime Minister Modi too has reacted to the singer's demise.

PM Modi pays tribute to Pankaj Udhas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle to mourn Pankaj Udhas' death and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Other politicians such as Amit Shah, Naveen Patnaik and Anurag Thakur among others paid tribute to the Ghazal Maestro.

Anurag Thakur, Amit Shah mourn Pankaj Udhas' demise

Taking to his official X handle, Anurag Thakur wrote, "Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

पंकज उधास जी ने अपनी मधुर आवाज से कई पीढ़ियों को मंत्रमुग्ध किया। उनकी ग़ज़लों और गीतों ने हर उम्र और वर्ग के लोगों के दिलों को छुआ। आज उनके चले जाने से संगीत की दुनिया में एक बड़ी रिक्तता आई है, जिसे लम्बे समय तक भर पाना मुश्किल है। वे अपने गीतों और ग़ज़लों के माध्यम से सदैव… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2024

Amit Shah on his X handle posted, "Pankaj Udhas ji mesmerized many generations with his melodious voice. His ghazals and songs touched the hearts of people of all ages and classes. Today, his demise has left a huge void in the world of music, which will be difficult to fill for a long time. He will always be among us through his songs and ghazals. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and his fans. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti."