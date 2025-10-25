Paresh Rawal Turns Down Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Over 'Unsuitable Role' After Hera Pheri 3 Controversy

Paresh Rawal recently stoked a controversy over his entry and exit, and re-entry in the Hera Pheri franchise. The actor once stated that his decision to leave the movie midway was because he was not satisfied with his role. History seemed to have repeated itself with the actor. Amid rumours around his casting in Drishyam 3, Paresh Rawal has confirmed that the makers of the Ajay Devgn-led movie did approach him, but he turned down the role.

Ajay Devgn will headline Drishyam 3 | Image: X

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the release of the third chapter of the Drishyam franchise. The mystery thriller is a remake of the Malayalam movie with the same name, headlined by Mohanlal. It was rumoured that the veteran actor Paresh Rawal had been approached for a critical role in the Hindi version of the film, but he confirmed not being a part of the film.

A still from Hera Pheri Franchise | Image: IMdb

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the 70-year-old actor said, “Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (my part wasn’t fun/ I didn’t have fun).” However, the star has no bad words for the makers or the writing. “But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega (Or else you won't have fun).”

When Paresh Rawal revealed the reason behind quitting Hera Pheri 3

Most recently, Paresh Rawal made headlines for backing out of the third instalment of the film Hera Pheri. The actor who plays the role of Baburao refused to feature in the film after signing the contract. This led to a lawsuit, cast fallout and a big row. In one of his interviews at the time, Paresh Rawal opened up about his decision to leave the project and acknowledged his fans' reaction to his exit.



Also Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Salaries: 10 Times Difference In Ajay & Rakul's Fees

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri | Image: Instagram

Speaking to Mid-day, he shared, "We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it. No amount of money compares to the love and respect of my audience. Right now, I just feel it is a role that I don't want to do, that's all."



Also Read: Piyush Pandey Last Rites: Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Attend

However, Hera Pheri 3 sorted out the row, and Paresh Rawal was confirmed to be back in the movie, expected to go on floors soon.



Also Read: Diwali Box Office: Thamma Fails To Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again