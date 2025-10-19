Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Welcome Their First Child On Diwali?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, announced their first pregnancy via a joint Instagram post in August this year. Reports suggest that the actor-politician couple will welcome their first child during Diwali.

Pinkvilla has reported that Parineeti Chopra has already been taken to the hospital. Her husband, Raghav Chadha, also rushed to the hospital in the National Capital, as per the publication. The actress is most likely to deliver her baby today or tomorrow, on the occasion of Diwali. However, the couple is yet to confirm the reports.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra moved to Delhi after her wedding to the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023. The duo now lives in Delhi, and the actress often shares snaps of her residence in the city. Most recently, she also shared a photo from her Karwa Chauth celebration.



Also Read: Netizens Sniff 'Kalesh' As Parineeti-Raghav Are Missing From Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Festivities

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's adorable pregnancy announcement

On August 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their Instagram accounts to share a cute post announcing their pregnancy. This came days after it was speculated that the actress is expecting her first child. Taking to Instagram, they shared a photo of a cake with baby feet drawn on top and reads, “1+1=3”. In the next slide, the couple shared a video in which they could be seen enjoying a walk in a lush green park. In the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure".

