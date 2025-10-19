Updated 19 October 2025 at 13:52 IST
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Welcome Their First Child On Diwali?
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple got married in 2023, and reports suggest that the actress has already been admitted to the hospital for her delivery.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, announced their first pregnancy via a joint Instagram post in August this year. Reports suggest that the actor-politician couple will welcome their first child during Diwali.
Pinkvilla has reported that Parineeti Chopra has already been taken to the hospital. Her husband, Raghav Chadha, also rushed to the hospital in the National Capital, as per the publication. The actress is most likely to deliver her baby today or tomorrow, on the occasion of Diwali. However, the couple is yet to confirm the reports.
For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra moved to Delhi after her wedding to the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023. The duo now lives in Delhi, and the actress often shares snaps of her residence in the city. Most recently, she also shared a photo from her Karwa Chauth celebration.
Also Read: Netizens Sniff 'Kalesh' As Parineeti-Raghav Are Missing From Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Festivities
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's adorable pregnancy announcement
On August 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their Instagram accounts to share a cute post announcing their pregnancy. This came days after it was speculated that the actress is expecting her first child. Taking to Instagram, they shared a photo of a cake with baby feet drawn on top and reads, “1+1=3”. In the next slide, the couple shared a video in which they could be seen enjoying a walk in a lush green park. In the caption, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕 Blessed beyond measure".
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha As They Announce First Pregnancy
As soon as the couple announced the news, their friends, fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to congratulate the parents-to-be. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations darling,” followed by a heart emoticon. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations (heart emoticons)”. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Congratulations… welcome to the best hood”. Parineeti's mother, Reena Chopra wrote, “There is no bigger blessing than this! Love you guys! May God continue to shower his blessings on you always. Stay happy and blessed!” Parineeti's sister and actress Priyanka Chopra also sent best wishes to the actress.
Also Read: Parents-to-be Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Have A Goofy Wish For Each Other On Second Marriage Anniversary
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 13:52 IST