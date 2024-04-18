Advertisement

When Imtiaz Ali offered Parineeti Chopra the role of Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila, little did she know that it would change her career trajectory. Since the release of the biopic, Parineeti and Diljit Dosanjh have been garnering praise for their performance and portrayal of emotional depth and authenticity. When Parineeti was asked, how her family including her husband Raghav Chadha reacted to the film? The actress said her family 'couldn't believe' how she sang live on set.

It’s going to be a big hit: Raghav Chadha told Parineeti Chopra

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti revealed that Raghav met her at the time she was shooting Amar Singh Chamkila. He being a Punjabi, knew about Chamkila and Amarjot and he always used to say, ‘My God, you're doing this film, it's going to be a big hit, it’s going to be a big hit’. "I always used to say, ‘Oh, you know, please don't jinx it’,” the actress added. The actress also mentioned how her family couldn’t believe how she sang live on set because they didn’t do it in a dubbing studio.

Parineeti Chopra has one complaint from her husband Raghav Chadha

In the same segment, the actress opened up about marrying Raghav Chadha, who is from a political background. The actress shared that now she is aware of political events, but, Raghav doesn't follow entertainment. “My complaint is that he doesn't follow entertainment. God only knows (what he watched on screen last). And only he knows. I have to cue him. I have to continuously nudge him, ‘Just pretend like you know' (laughs). So it's sweet.”

However, Parineeti confessed that the arrangement works perfectly for her and since the couple is not in the know of each other’s professional life, they have a variety of other topics to discuss.

What do we know about Amar Singh Chamkila?

The film is a biographical drama based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. A humble singer, whose brash lyrics ignited fame and fury across Punjab as he grappled with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death. He was killed on March 8, 1988, alongside his second wife Amarjot Kaur. The singer is survived by his first wife Gurmail, two daughters, and a son.