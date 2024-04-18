Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra is busy enjoying the success of Amar Singh Chamkila. The audience are praising her performance as Amarjot and calls the film a “turning point” in her career. However, for Parineeti it wasn’t an easy journey to transform into Chamkila’s wife. She didn’t just gain 15 kgs for the role but lost out on a lot of work, and there were plastic surgery and pregnancy rumours. Addressing all these issues in a recent interview, the actress revealed what inspired her to take up the challenge.

“Vidya Balan inspired me: Parineeti Chopra

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti revealed that her peers from the film industry warned her against gaining weight for the role and said that it would "put an end to her career”. However, she went ahead with the decision of starring in Amar Singh Chamkila. During this time, she took inspiration from Vidya Balan.

“Vidya Balan inspired me to take up the challenge because she did it for The Dirty Picture,” said Parineeti. Adding to it she said, “As I was shooting for Chamkila for over two years, I lost out on a lot of work. I looked my worst and there were pregnancy and plastic surgery rumours, too.”

The actress also shared that she got married with all the weight that she had gained so whenever "I look at my wedding pictures, I will only be reminded of Chamkila.” The actress got married to Raghav last year in September.

When Parineeti Chopra addressed pregnancy rumours

During the promotions of Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti added the event in a kaftan. Soon after her appearance, rumours mill that the actress is expecting her first child with Raghav Chadha. Rubbishing them, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a photo of herself in a well-fitted ensemble and wrote, “Entering my fitted clothes era.”

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix.