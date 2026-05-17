Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya Starrer Builds Strong Momentum, Wraps Up Opening Weekend At ₹68 Crore

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: After his last two releases -Kanguva and Retro- failed to make an impact at the box office, all eyes have been on the Tamil star Suirya's latest release, Karuppu. The movie is directed by RJ Balaji and features Trisha Krishnan opposite Suriya. Despite releasing a day later than its planned theatrical debut, the movie is doing good business in India and overseas and has also become 2026's biggest Tamil grosser worldwide in its opening weekend.

It has beaten hits like Thaai Kizhavi, Youth and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. As per reviews, this movie is a treat for Suriya fans and the actor's mass and action avatar has struck the right chord with the audiences.

Karuppu concludes its opening weekend on a high note

Karuppu opened to ₹15.50 crore on Friday (May 15). Due to good reviews and positive word of mouth, the film's biz jumped to ₹24.1 crore on day 2. On Sunday, as the first weekend wound up, the movie witnessed another jump in its collection and the biz climbed to nearly ₹28.50 crore. In three days, Karrupu has minted ₹68 crore in India. Of this, the Tamil version has contributed ₹57.70 crore and the Telugu version, ₹10.30 crore.

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Karuppu is directed y RJ Balaji and released in Tamil and Telugu | Image: X

Overseas, Karuppu has minted ₹42 crore in three days, taking its worldwide gross figures in the opening weekend to over ₹120 crore mark. This is not only eyeing the title of Suriya's biggest commercial hit, but also one of the highest-grossing Tamil films this year.

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