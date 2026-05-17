Sreeleela-Tilak Varma Dating Since Last Year? Pushpa 2 Actress' Mother Says 'It Is Purely A...'

Speculation continues to circulate online around a possible romantic linkup between Sreeleela and cricketer Tilak Varma. While Sreeleela has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry (Bhagavanth Kesari and Pushpa 2) and is also set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aanurag Basu's musical, Tilak is among the most eligible Indian cricketers. He represents Hyderabad in the domestic cricket circuit and plays for the Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Sreeleela and Tilak first sparked dating buzz last year. During the Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations in December 2025, Sreeleela had visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple along with her mother Dr Swarnalatha, while Tilak was also reportedly present with his family around the same time. Another incident that fueled their dating rumours occurred during a T20 World Cup match at Wankhede Stadium, where Sreeleela attended the game, and a member of her team was allegedly seen wearing a jersey linked to Tilak. As dating news gains pace, Sreeleela's mother has set the record straight about actress' connection with Tilak.

Sreeleela is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan | Image: X

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“These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them,” Dr. Swarnalatha told Deccan Chronicle. “We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination.”

“Both incidents were purely coincidental and nothing more to it. However, social media unnecessarily creates stories out of unrelated events, which is unfair,” she said.

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Sreeleela will also give her NEET exam in June | Image: X