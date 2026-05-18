Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Sara Ali Khan-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Witnesses Expected Dip On First Monday

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection: Bollywood's latest romantic comedy drama seems to have left the audience unimpressed. The movie opened to a lukewarm start and failed to witness substantial growth in the following days. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do reaches close to the ₹20 cr mark

On the first Monday of release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do witnessed an expected dip in collection. The movie opened to ₹4 crore at the box office, which was substantially less than its prequel. Over the weekend, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer witnessed slight growth and amassed ₹13.50 crore, combining the collections of Saturday and Sunday.

On the first Monday of release, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do raked in ₹2.07 crore. The total collection of the movie now stands at ₹19.57 crore. With no new release and a discounted ticket price on Tuesday, the film's collection might register a brief uptick again. However, it remains largely behind the prequel, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.



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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box office

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role. The prequel found a much larger audience than the new film at the box office.

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