Drishyam 3 Budget And Cast Fees Revealed: Mohanlal Doubles His Remuneration As Budget Shoots Through The Roof, Deets Inside

Drishyam 3 is all set to storm the cinema halls on May 21. The Mohanlal starrer crime thriller is believed to be the concluding chapter of the franchise that began in 2013, with its sequel releasing in 2021 directly on OTT. The threequel has huge hype surrounding it and the worldwide pre-sales have already crossed the ₹20 crore mark. With one day still to go for the release, Drishyam 3 is eyeing one of the biggest box office openings for a Mollywood film.

Drishyam 3 is reportedly the most expensive movie in the franchise. Mohanlal is also said to have hiked his fees considerably when compared to the salary he charged for the first Drishyam movie. Here's the cast fees and budget of the movie as it prepares to hit the big screens.

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Drishyam 3 has the highest budget in the franchise

Drishyam 3 is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of around ₹100 crore, making it one of the costliest Malayalam films ever. The reported budget of the movie raises eyebrows as the first two Drishyam movies were made on a modest budget of under ₹5-6 crore. As far as the fees of the cast is concerned, reports suggest that Mohanlal has charged a whopping ₹20 crore to reprise his iconic role as Georgekutty. This is a huge jump compared to the salary he was paid for the previous installments.

Drishyam franchise is directed by Jeethu Joseph | Image: X

As per reports, Mohanlal earned around ₹5-6 crore for the first Drishyam and ₹10-12 crore for Drishyam 2. His remuneration has reportedly doubled for the third part of the series.

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