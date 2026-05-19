Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Nears ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Suriya's Karuppu has given Kollywood the much-needed respite. The RJ Balaji directorial faced release hurdles and was postponed by a day. However, when it finally released on May 15, it was nothing short of a celebration for Suriya fans. As per early reviews, Karuppu brings back Suriya in his vintage, massy avatar and that clicked instantly with the audiences. The movie's opening weekend was good and the momentum has carried forward into the first week.

Karuppu is unstoppable at box office

The movie earned around ₹68 crore in its first weekend in India, where it has released in Tamil and Telugu. After a strong start, the Monday biz declined as expected, but the movie managed to hit double digits still. On day 4 (May 19), Karuppu collected ₹14.30 crore. On day 5, its collection was ₹12.75 crore. It is running in over 6,083 shows in India currently. The Tamil version has contributed ₹59.80 crore to Karuppu's biz so far, followed by ₹14.90 crore from the Telugu states, ₹11.14 crore from Karnataka and ₹7.75 crore from Kerala. Since the collection is strong during the weekdays, the second weekend is also expected to be big.

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Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji | Image: X

Karuppu has minted ₹95.30 crore in India in five days. Overseas, the film collected ₹4 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹51 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹161.04 crore.

Karuppu is already faring better than Suriya’s latest releases. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected ₹49.10 crore nett in India. Kanguva (2024) made ₹70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected ₹60.58 crore at the domestic box office. After this, Suriya will feature in Vishwanath & Sons, set to release later this year.