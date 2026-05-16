Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Budget And Cast Fees Revealed: How Much Did Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi Get Paid For Comedy Multi-Starrer?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is the latest Bollywood release. The multi-starrer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi hit the big screens on May 15 and got off to a slow start at the box office. The cast promoted the film strongly, putting the word around about the release of the sequel to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Set in the same universe as its predecessor, the story unfolds in the midst of confusion and chaos caused by the relationships of the lead characters. This light-hearted comedy of errors is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the first part. It is expected that the movie will collect around ₹15 crore in its opening weekend. Since the word of mouth is mixed, it might not get good footfalls. Nevertheless, the makers will hope to make some profit on the investment made.

Advertisement

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do cast fees and budget revealed

Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan is the highest-paid actress among the cast members. She is said to have charged ₹5 crore for her role as Chanchal. Rakul Preet Singh has taken home ₹4 crore for playing Nilofer in PPAWD. Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi, who play a married couple onscreen, are said to have taken home ₹8-10 crore and ₹2 crore respectively for the movie.

Veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha, known for her stellar performances in ensemble films, has been paid around ₹80 lakh and Vijay Raaz, known for his comic timing, charged approximately ₹1 crore.

Advertisement