Who Is Ravi Mohan? Trisha's Co-star, Who Has Courted Controversy Over Messy Divorce, Alleged Affair And Custody Battle

There has been a heightened interest in the personal life of 45-year-old Tamil actor Ravi Mohan ever since he announced his divorce from his estranged wife Aarti in September 2024. In a lengthy social media post, the actor, who featured in PS 1, confirmed his split after being married for 15 years. Days later, his wife posted a counter note revealing that the divorce announcement was made without her consent.

A file photo of Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti | Image: Aarti/Instagram

This started a series of mud-slinging posts on social media with both parties condemning each other and sharing their side of the story, until a High Court directive forced them to stop. Amid the divorce mess, Ravi's alleged affair with singer Keneeshaa Francis also came to light. Netizens empathised with Aarti once Ravi and Keneeshaa began making public appearances and sharing mutual admiration for each other online while the divorce proceedings were ongoing.

Jayam Ravi's statement announcing divorce | Image: X

After months of chatter from all sides, Keneeshaa announced the couple's breakup on May 15. This was followed by a cryptic post by Aarti, after which Ravi held an explosive press conference today detailing the reasons behind his divorce.

Who is Ravi Mohan?

Formerly known as Jayam Ravi, Ravi Mohan is a popular Tamil movie actor. The 45-year-old is the son of veteran film editor A. Mohan and Varalakshmi. His elder brother, Mohan Raja, is a filmmaker, while their sister is a dentist. Having lived in Chennai and Hyderabad, the actor is fluent in Tamil and Telugu languages and has featured in films from both. Before making his big screen debut as an actor, he worked as an assistant director to Suresh Krishna for Aalavandhan (2001).



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In a career of over 2 decades, Ravi Mohan has featured in over 20 films | Image: X

In his debut as an actor, Ravi starred in three films in which he performed as a child actor, two of which were in Telugu. His first film as a lead was the 2003 flick Jayam, from which he got his moniker. He went on to feature in popular films such as M. Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Daas, Bommarillu, and many others.

Ravi Mohan in a still from PS 1 | Image: X

He gained special fame from the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, for which he won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. Following this, he went on to feature in several comedy and family dramas. After a 2-year hiatus, the actor returned to the screen with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, co-starring Trisha and Aishwarya Rai, among others. In 2025, the actor opened his own film studio. His last release was Parasakthi (2026).



Also Read: Keneeshaa Reacts To Trolls For Dating Ravi, Opens Up About Miscarriage

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Ravi Mohan's marriage, family and separation

Jayam Ravi and Aarti tied the knot in 2009 | Image: X

Ravi Mohan tied the knot with Aarti, who is the daughter of film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, in 2009. The couple welcomed their first son, Aarav, in 2010. They were blessed with another son, Ayaan, in 2015. Their older son, Aarav, made a brief appearance in the actor's 2015 film Tik, Tik, Tik. In September 2024, Ravi Mohan announced his separation from Aarti. In January 2025, he officially changed his name and dropped the ‘Jayam’. The divorce proceedings of the estranged couple are still underway.



Also Read: Ravi Makes 7 Explosive Claims Amid Ugly Divorce Battle, Breakup

What is Ravi Mohan's net worth?

Jayam Ravi changed his name to Ravi Mohan in January 2025 | Image: X

The latest data regarding Ravi Mohan's net worth dates back to 2023. The actor has a reported net worth of ₹90 crore, which is made up by his brand endorsements, property investments, production projects and movies.