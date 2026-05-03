Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Has The Same Plot As Cocktail 2? Fan Theories Swirl

The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released by the filmmakers on Saturday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy drama features Ayushmann Khurana along with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer of the film garnered mixed reactions online. Some argued that the style of comedy shown in the film is ‘old’ and done to death, while others argued that in an era of hyperviolent films, a romance comedy is a welcome change.

Since the movie is second in the franchise and features multiple heroines with only one male lead, netizens believed that the plot of the film revolved around infidelity, a trope not new for the director. The trailer also gave some hints confirming the theory. However, Ayushmann Khurrana clarified at the trailer launch event that Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do does not deal with aspects of infidelity.

The actor said, “We are not promoting any infidelity because it is a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching it. It is just a comedy of errors. Ismein aisa kuch nahi hai ke Prajapati ka kissi ke saath affair hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai (There is nothing in it that suggests Prajapati is having an affair with anyone. There’s nothing like that at all).”

This has sparked speculations about what else the film's plot could revolve around. While the trailer does not reveal much, Reddit users claim that the movie will feature a queer love story. As per the viral, unverified claims, the movie's plot revolves around a brewing romance between Sara Ali Khan and Rakul's characters and the lead actor's attempt to help them. Hence, the speculations believe that the title of the movie gives a hint about not one, but two couples.

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How is Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do connected to Cocktail 2?

Not much after the Ayushmann Khurrana headliners, cinemas will see the exhibition of Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2. Another sequel, the movie features Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. While no substantial assets from the movie have been released yet, speculations are rife that the movie is a lesbian romance too. Social media users on Reddit, who claim to be close to the film's production, have shared that the movie might be centred around a love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's characters.



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