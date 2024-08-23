sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:56 IST, August 23rd 2024

Photographer Pradeep Bandekar's Prayer Meet: Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Others Pay Last Respects

Photographer Pradeep Bandekar's Prayer Meet: Celebrities including Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor offered their condolence to his family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Celebrities attended the prayer meet of photographer Pradeep Bandekar.
19:55 IST, August 23rd 2024