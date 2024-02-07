Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 01:54 IST

Photos Of Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman, Yash As Ravan Go Viral Amid Ramayana Casting Speculation

As speculations shot sky-high around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, here is the look of the movie's rumoured cast reimagined by AI.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sunny Deol as Hanuman (reimagined by AI)
Sunny Deol as Hanuman (reimagined by AI) | Image:Instagram/sahixd
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana is set to bring the iconic Hindu epic to the big screen. Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan. The movie is scheduled to commence shooting in February/March 2024, with a release expected in the second half of 2025.

More about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

The entire world of Ramayana has been crafted by the National Award-Winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. The film's production includes the involvement of the Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, which has not only designed the world but is also producing the epic. The filmmakers aim to introduce new filmmaking technology, conducting multiple test runs, including 3D scans and look tests with the lead actors.

Yash who is known for his role in KGF is set to join the Ramayana team in July after completing his commitments for the film Toxic as per a report in Pinkvilla. He will have an extended appearance in the first part of the trilogy, focusing on the building of Ram and Sita's story. The second part will delve into the arc of his character, Raavan.

In preparation for the film, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to visit the DNEG office in Los Angeles soon. The first instalment of the trilogy is set for release in the second half of 2025. While discussions with Sunny Deol for the role of Hanuman are ongoing, no confirmation has been received.

Earlier reports suggested Alia Bhatt for the role of Sita but the actress backed out leading to South star Sai Pallavi stepping into play the goddess. As the project gears up for production, it aims to bring a fresh perspective to the timeless tale of Ramayana for contemporary audiences.

How will the cast of Ramayana look? - AI Edition

Nitesh’s Ramayana might also star Lara Dutt as Kaekeyi, Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhushan and Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:19 IST

