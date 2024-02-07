Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana is set to bring the iconic Hindu epic to the big screen. Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan. The movie is scheduled to commence shooting in February/March 2024, with a release expected in the second half of 2025.

More about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan

The entire world of Ramayana has been crafted by the National Award-Winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. The film's production includes the involvement of the Oscar-winning VFX company, DNEG, which has not only designed the world but is also producing the epic. The filmmakers aim to introduce new filmmaking technology, conducting multiple test runs, including 3D scans and look tests with the lead actors.

Yash who is known for his role in KGF is set to join the Ramayana team in July after completing his commitments for the film Toxic as per a report in Pinkvilla. He will have an extended appearance in the first part of the trilogy, focusing on the building of Ram and Sita's story. The second part will delve into the arc of his character, Raavan.

Advertisement

In preparation for the film, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to visit the DNEG office in Los Angeles soon. The first instalment of the trilogy is set for release in the second half of 2025. While discussions with Sunny Deol for the role of Hanuman are ongoing, no confirmation has been received.

Earlier reports suggested Alia Bhatt for the role of Sita but the actress backed out leading to South star Sai Pallavi stepping into play the goddess. As the project gears up for production, it aims to bring a fresh perspective to the timeless tale of Ramayana for contemporary audiences.

Advertisement

How will the cast of Ramayana look? - AI Edition

Nitesh’s Ramayana might also star Lara Dutt as Kaekeyi, Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhushan and Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran.