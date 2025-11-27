Please Don’t Follow Any of Our Advice: Twinkle Khanna And Kajol React To Backlash For Their Comments On Chat Show

Author Twinkle Khanna and actor Kajol faced massive backlash for the comments they made on their show. The duo has now responded to the criticism with a lighthearted comment. In a latest episode that featured cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna admitted that the show should come with a disclaimer.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol address criticism about their show

In their recent reality show, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol touched upon several topics that often caused heated social media debates. In a newly released bonus episode, the hosts address the criticism about the comments they made on the ‘this or that’ segment of the show. In the episode, Kajol says, “Now it’s time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble.” She added, “Here, opinions don’t matter as much as lighthearted teasing.”

Adding to this, Twinkle Khanna said, “And there’s a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don’t follow any of our advice in this segment." The clarification from the hosts comes after their comments on physical and emotional cheating went viral on social media.



Also Read: He Had Recovered: Anil Sharma Recalls Dharmendra's Final Moments

In an episode that featured Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar as guests, a prompt asked if emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna immediately agreed with the statement after downplaying physical cheating in a relationship. The former actress turned author, Twinkle Khanna, who is now married to Akshay Kumar, joked about physical infidelity by saying, “Raat gayi, baat gayi (let bygones be bygones).” Kajol and Karan Johar agreed with her. The video went viral online with netizens accusing the hosts of justifying cheating.



Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush Starrer Eyes ₹3 Cr In Pre-sales