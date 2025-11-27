Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Can Dhanush Starrer Beat Raanjhanaa Opening Day Collection Just With Pre-sales Earnings?

Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking Collection: The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer will hit the big screens on November 28 amid much anticipation. The pre-release buzz around the movie is positive, and trade experts are hopeful of a good result from the movie in terms of business. Amid this, the advance booking commenced on Sunday night.

Tere Ishk Mein advance bookings move at a fast pace

The Aanand L. Rai directorial has also amassed a total of ₹2.88 crore for the first day of release, as per Sacnilk. The movie releasing in Hindi and Tamil, has sold 121437 tickets domestically. Along with block seats, the movie has already totalled ₹5.78 Cr.

Tere Ishk Mein is likely to surpass the collection of Ranjhanaa on its opening day. Released in 2012, Raanjhanaa marked the Bollywood debut of Dhanush. The movie was also directed by Aanand L. Rai and featured Sonam Kapoor in the lead. The movie was a success at the box office at the time of release and has gained a cult classic status over the years.



Raanjhanaa opened to ₹5 crore in 2012. Tere Ishk Mein, however, is likely to open in a double. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share that, as per his prediction, the movie is likely to open between ₹12 cr-₹15 cr in the Hindi language alone. He added that, combined with Tamil earnings, the movie's total first day will amass ₹17- 20 crore.



Kriti Sanon and Dhanush will share screen for the first time in Tere Ishk Mein | Image: IMDb