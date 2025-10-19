Updated 19 October 2025 at 20:49 IST
Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 Gets The Perfect Hype From Ranveer Singh, Atlee's Reaction Is Unmissable | Watch
While Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next release Dhurandhar, at an event, he spoke a little about Atlee's next with Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun.
- Entertainment News
Director Atlee is collaborating with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in what is being dubbed as the biggest pan-India project by far. The big budget, sci-fi fantasy film has gone on the floors and will mark Atlee's next directorial after the blockbuster Jawan (2023). The director also recently shot for an advertisement with Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh and Sreeleela, which is making waves in the digital space.
At an event while promoting the commercial, Bobby, Sreeleela, Ranveer and Atlee assembled. While Ranveer is gearing up for his next release Dhurandhar, at the event, he spoke a little about Atlee's next with Deepika and Allu Arjun. "I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife is shooting for it and you may have heard it before but you can take it from me that he is creating something that you have not witnessed in India ever before," Ranveer shared. Atlee folded his hands and bowed down in front of the audiences as Ranveer praised the director's upcoming film.
Tentatively titled as AA22xA6, the magnum opus will mark Deepika’s reunion with director Atlee, following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. It will also be her first on-screen pairing with Allu Arjun, the lead actor of the Pushpa franchise. Atlee is also known for Tamil films Mersal, Theri and Bigil, all of which have been box office hits.
Deepika coming on board Atlee’s film follows the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit due to creative differences though there was never any official confirmation of her involvement in the film. She was also dropped from the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD sequel, starring Prabhas. The team is currently on the lookout for a new face that could fill in for Deepika in the Nag Ashwin directorial.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 20:43 IST