Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 Gets The Perfect Hype From Ranveer Singh, Atlee's Reaction Is Unmissable | Watch

Director Atlee is collaborating with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in what is being dubbed as the biggest pan-India project by far. The big budget, sci-fi fantasy film has gone on the floors and will mark Atlee's next directorial after the blockbuster Jawan (2023). The director also recently shot for an advertisement with Bobby Deol, Ranveer Singh and Sreeleela, which is making waves in the digital space.

Atlee, Ranveer Singh and more promote an ad in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

At an event while promoting the commercial, Bobby, Sreeleela, Ranveer and Atlee assembled. While Ranveer is gearing up for his next release Dhurandhar, at the event, he spoke a little about Atlee's next with Deepika and Allu Arjun. "I happened to visit him on the set of his current film because my wife is shooting for it and you may have heard it before but you can take it from me that he is creating something that you have not witnessed in India ever before," Ranveer shared. Atlee folded his hands and bowed down in front of the audiences as Ranveer praised the director's upcoming film.

Tentatively titled as AA22xA6, the magnum opus will mark Deepika’s reunion with director Atlee, following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster Jawan. It will also be her first on-screen pairing with Allu Arjun, the lead actor of the Pushpa franchise. Atlee is also known for Tamil films Mersal, Theri and Bigil, all of which have been box office hits.