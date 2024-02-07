Advertisement

Poonam Pandey, model and reality TV star, reportedly died of cervical cancer on Friday morning. The news about the adult film star's demise started doing the rounds on social media after a post appeared on her official Instagram handle informing her fans and followers of the 32-year-old's sudden death. The post read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Soon after the news broke, condolences started pouring in online. From Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundraa, Ali Merchant, Aly Goni to Munawar Faruqui, several celebs took to their social media handles to mourn the actress's death. However, Poonam's family has been missing in action since the news broke the internet fuelling speculation whether the actress's death is a hoax or reality. “Either she does so much drama that it is unbelievable or this has not happened,” wrote an internet user. “Something's suspicious,” wrote another.

Rahul Vaidya reacts to Poonam Pandey's death news

Meanwhile, playback singer Rahul Vaidya too expressed his disbelief over the news of Poonam's death. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Poonam Pandey is not dead...?" Soon after Rahul shared the post, netizens took to the comments section to express similar sentiments. “Main khud soch raha,” commented an X user. “I hope this is not a pr stunt,” wrote another. “Possible hai but reason koi aur bhi ho sakta hai iski jaanch ho ni chahiye tabhi real reason pata chalega,” commented yet another X user.

Meanwhile, talking about the 'mysterious death' of Poonam Pandey, her Lock Upp co-contestant Vinit Kakkar told IANS, "I get the feeling this news is fake. I know Poonam, she is a strong lady. I have spent two weeks with her on the show 'Lock Upp'. I know her personality and character... She is a very strong lady."

Kakar added that he had met her during the premiere of Kangana Ranaut's 2022 film Dhaakad, and more recently at the birthday party of the Lock Upp director.

"This was three or four months back. We partied together and I never got the feeling that she was suffering from any serious illness. She was looking healthy and was in good spirits," Kakar said. The Ziddi Dil Maane Na actor added, "This is fake news and within a couple of days you will come to know that this is so. Her phone is unavailable, maybe somebody has hacked her Instagram account, or her manager's account. Anything can happen. I cannot believe that this news is real."

He said, "It is hard to believe something as serious as cervical cancer happened to her and there were no symptoms. How could this have happened so suddenly? "I don't know why and who is doing this. Someone is saying her body is in Pune, others are saying it is in Kanpur. Till her family members speak on this, I will not believe the news." Kakkar further added, "The numbers of her family members are out of reach right now. I will not trust anyone else on this matter."

Kakar concluded on a heartfelt note, saying, “Poonam, wherever you are, please come soon and clear the air about yourself.”