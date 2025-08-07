Poor Boy Is Scared! Netizens Disgusted With Paps Chasing Hrithik Roshan's Teen Son Hridhaan, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming YRF Spyverse movie War 2, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media that has caught the attention of the netizens. In it, Hrithik's teenage son Hridhaan is seen getting chased down by paparazzi on the road for his photos and videos. The relentless pursuit of the young boy has left the internet infuriated with the paparazzi behaviour.

The clip opens with Hridhaan exiting a residential complex with a laptop and a bottle in his hand. While paps waited at a distance initially, they were quick to chase him down when it appeared that he was not interested in getting clicked. The hounding of the teenager by the camerapersons didn't stop there. They chased him to his car, with constant flashes on him. As Hridhaan ran away and entered his car, the cameras continued to click him through the window. He was visibly uncomfortable and anxious and asked his companion to drive away in a panicked state.

Hrithik and Sussanne with their sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan | Image: X

Netizens called for privacy of celeb kids who have not opted for the life under the arch lights. "He's not even a celebrity his dad is. Why are you running after him when he's not a public figure? Indian media lacks moral & integrity. Shame (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "Ye kya battameezi hy .. bachcha already dar rha hy. Pkd pkd what the hell with you guys (sic)?"