Pralay: Kalyani Priyadarshan Shifts To Mumbai To Undergo Intense Training For Ranveer Singh Starrer

Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan are busy preparing for their next movie, Pralay. The film marks Kalyani's Bollywood debut, and to give her best, she has shifted to Mumbai to dedicate herself to preparing for her role. According to a report in Mid-day, the actress has rented a swanky apartment in Juhu from late 2025. She will stay till she completes the project.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is busy preparing for Pralay

A source told Mid-day, "Kalyani will be living in Mumbai till Pralay is complete. The producers set up a spacious apartment for her in Juhu so that she can focus on the film.” Since the movie demands intense training in action, she is following a special diet to sport a lithe frame. Kalyani has started training and has also completed the first schedule of the movie.

On the other hand, Ranveer is on paternity leave following the birth of his second daughter with wife Deepika Padukone. The team will be resuming the shoot in October and will work till December.

"Kalyani and Ranveer did multiple readings, workshops, and rehearsals together. After completing the first schedule, Ranveer went on his paternity leave. The unit will resume shooting in October, working till December. Through these months, Kalyani has been training in action and following a special diet as she needs to sport a lithe frame," a source told the portal.

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While staying in Mumbai, Kalyani is meeting other directors for movies as she doesn't want to limit herself to the South and is planning to expand her career further in the Hindi film industry.

All about Pralay

Helmed by Jay Mehta, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world. It imagines a dystopian Mumbai infested with a zombie outbreak, and a married couple scrambling for survival. With an estimated budget of ₹300 crore, the film is turning out to be the most expensive standalone project in Ranveer’s career. He is also co-producing the movie under his banner, Ma Kasam Films.