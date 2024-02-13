Advertisement

Preity Zinta is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the film Lahore 1947. The film will be headlined by Sunny Deol and is expected to be released later this year or early next year. Days after the film went on the floor, actress Preity Zinta sought divine blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak

On February 13, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account to share a video from her latest trip to Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple. The actress shared a video from her visit which featured her bowing her head in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. She was accompanied by her mother on the trip. In the caption, she mentioned the importance of seeking divine blessings before the start of something new.

In the caption, Preity wrote, “Best way to start something new is by taking Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. Every time I come here, I feel a deep sense of calm and happiness. This time it was even more special cuz I had Mom with me. For all of you who want to visit and have not had the opportunity here is what it looks like from inside. I hope you can come here soon cuz you will feel absolutely Amazing afterwards. A heart thank you 🙏to everyone at the Siddhivinayak Temple for such amazing darshan & for giving me these photos.” For the unversed, the actress had moved to the USA after her marriage to Gene Goodenough. She was last seen on the big screen in the film Bhaija Superhit which released in 2018.

Lahore 1947 director talks about Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol's pairing

Director Rajkumar Santoshi shared his sentiments about the pairing of Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and said, "After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character."

He added, "Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This onscreen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film's script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity." The trio of Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan have teamed up for the first time for the upcoming period drama film Lahore, 1947.