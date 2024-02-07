English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Preity Zinta To Make Her Acting Comeback With Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore 1947? Here's What We Know

Rumours are rife that Preity Zinta might make her comeback to showbiz with Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 and here's what we know about it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sunny Deol with Preity Zinta
Sunny Deol with Preity Zinta | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Sunny Deol is currently enjoying success with his recently released movie Gadar 2. The actor who is in full swing is nearing the completion of Safar and has the much-anticipated Lahore 1947 in the pipeline. This forthcoming project is a period film co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and will bring together the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. 

Is Preity Zinta making a comeback with Lahore 1947?

Preity Zinta's potential return to the silver screen was hinted at when she was spotted leaving a Mumbai studio after a look test on January 24. Varinder Chawla, a paparazzo, disclosed that Zinta underwent the look test for Lahore 1947 and is likely to make her comeback opposite Sunny Deol. The duo has previously shared the screen in movies like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz and Bhaiyaji Superhit.

When Sunny Deol talked about working with Aamir in Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol shed light on the origin of the collaboration during a recent appearance on a popular chat show. Recounting the sequence of events, he shared, "When Aamir Khan attended the success party of 'Gadar 2,' he expressed a desire to meet me. Intrigued, I wondered about the purpose, and the next day, we discussed ideas and potential collaborations, leading to the inception of this project."

More about Lahore 1947

The much-anticipated Lahore 1947 not only marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after the iconic Andaz Apna Apna but also rekindles the successful partnership between Santoshi and Deol, known for delivering box office hits like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Aamir Khan with Sunny Deol | Image: Varinder Chawla

Deol’s last was Gadar 2 which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 and featured him opposite Ameesha Patel. Preity on the other hand was last seen with Deol himself in 2018’s Bhaiyaji Superhit. If a confirmation on the actress getting finalised for Lahore 1947 arrives, the movie will mark Zinta’s comeback after almost 6 years.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

