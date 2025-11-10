Prem Chopra Health Update: Hospital Confirms Actor Is Stable And 'Should Be Discharged in Another 2-3 Days'

Prem Chopra Health Update: The veteran Bollywood actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital earlier. The doctors treating him have confirmed that the 89-year-old actor was admitted following a heart condition and a viral infection. They also shared that the actor has developed a lung infection.

In a statment to IANS, Doctor Jalil Parker, treating Prem Chopra, shared, “Prem Chopra ji was admitted to Leelavati Hospital two days ago under his family cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. He has a heart issue also, and he also developed a viral infection, a lung infection, for which I am also the treating physician in the same team. He is not in the ICU, he is in the rooms, in the wards, and he is not critical”. The official statment also added, “He has age-related issues, and that is why it takes time for an elderly gentleman to recover. He is 92 years old, so he should be discharged in another 2-3 days. He is stable”.

Earlier, the actor's son-in-law also confirmed that the actor is recuperating and assured his fans that there is no need to worry. Speaking to IANS, the medical team shared that Prem Chopra has been in the hospital since Saturday and will be discharged soon.



Most popularly known for playing the role of antagonist, Prem Chopra is one of the most adored Bollywood actors. Some of his most notable works include Hulchul (1971), Bobby (1973), Souten (1983), Kati Patang (1971), Ghar Parivar (1991), Doli (1969), Awaaz, Shahenshah and Aaj Ka Arjun, among others. Most recently, the actor appeared in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, released in 2023.



The actor tied the knot with Uma Malhotra in 1969, and the couple are parents to three daughters, Rakita, Punita and Prerna Chopra.