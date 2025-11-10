Dharmendra Health Update: Wife Hema Malini Shares First Statement Amid Actor's Hospitalisation, Says 'Pray For His Welfare...'

Dharmendra Health Update: Amid rumours following the veteran actor's hospitalisation, his wife and veteran actress Hema Malini took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the actor along with an update on his health. For the unversed, the Sholay star was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with some other industry insiders, visited the hospital to check on the actor. While reports suggest that the actor is on a ventilator, his family members have confirmed that he is recuperating.

Taking to her Instagram account, actress and politician Hema Malini shared, “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him.🙏 I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.” Her statement comes after Sunny Deol confirmed that Dharmendra is ‘stable and under observation’.

Earlier, Sunny Deol's team shared a statement that read, "Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."



Popularly known as ‘He Man of Bollywood’, Dharmendra boasts an illustrious career of over 6 decades, in which he has featured in over 300 films. The actor tied the knot with Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was just 19 years old. The couple are parents to their sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeeta. Dharmendra also married actress Hema Malini, and they are parents to two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.



