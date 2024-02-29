Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Prem Chopra Opens Up About His Friendship With Rishi Kapoor: We Used To Discuss Girls...

Prem Chopra and Rishi Kapoor struck up a friendship on the sets of Bobby. They shared a camaraderie spanning decades, till Kapoor's passing in 2020.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rishi Kapoor, Prem Chopra
Rishi Kapoor, Prem Chopra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prem Chopra's expansive film career saw him essay a multitude of roles across all genres. A rather career-defining moment for the veteran actor, however, was when he mouthed the dialogue, 'Prem naam hai mera...Prem Chopra' in 1973 film Bobby. Bobby, was incidentally the late Rishi Kapoor's debut film. It is on the sets of Bobby itself that Chopra and Kapoor struck up an iconic friendship, one that lasted right till Kapoor breathed his last, in 2020.

Prem Chopra looks back at friendship with Rishi Kapoor


In a conversation with ANI, Prem Chopra opened up on the relationship he shared with Rishi Kapoor. Chopra recalled how their friendship comprised of a lot of fun, including pranks and discussing girls among other things. Chopra also recalled Kapoor's painful leukemia diagnosis including the relapse.  

He said, "We used to be together all the time. He got all right, he got free from cancer, but then again got into a problem. He was a very nice actor and a jolly good chap. We used to discuss girls. We were having a lot of pranks with each other. There were so many fun things to do." Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The veteran actor had been battling leukemia. Kapoor and wife Neetu, prior to the former's passing, had been spending a lot of time in New York where they were pursuing his treatment.

Prem Chopra was indirectly related to the Kapoor family


Prem Chopra married Uma Malhotra in 1969. Uma Malhotra was Krishna Raj Kapoor's sister, the latter being the wife of Raj Kapoor - Rishi Kapoor's father. More recently, Chopra featured in a small role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family saga, Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.

Separately, Prem Chopra has enjoyed a celebrated career in front of the camera, leading many a films during his prime. Some notable mentions from them include Upkaar, Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste and Phool Bane Angaarey, among others. The last film, prior to Animal, Chopra featured in was 2021 release Bunty Aur Babli 2. 
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

