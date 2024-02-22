Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sends Special Wishes To Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 22. The couple held the nuptials of their close friends and family members in Goa. A day after the ceremony, the couple received a special wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

May the couple’s hearts, minds and actions be one: PM Modi to Rakul-Jackky

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been sharing the good wishes and congratulatory messages from their friends and followers to express their gratitude. One such message came from the Prime Minister’s office. Sharing a photo of the note, which was addressed to the groom’s parents, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Thank you so much honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji…your wishes mean a lot to us.”

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's story | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

The congratulatory note sent by the Prime Minister office read, “Smt. Puja & Shri Vashu Bhagnani Ji, As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery.” Extending the wishes and accepting their gracious invitation to the wedding, the PM noted, “May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion.”

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani share first photos from dreamy wedding ceremony

On February 21, Rakul and Jaccky made a joint post on Instagram sharing the first photos from their nuptials. T he couple chose to keep their outfits sombre to match with the ambience on their special day. Sharing the photos they captioned the post, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna -ni“.

As soon as the couple shared the photos, their fans and followers rushed to the comment section to extend their wishes. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section to write, “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”. Ritesh Deshmukh also commented,d “Super congratulations 💚💚💚 you beautiful people.”. Actor Varun Dhawan who was a part of the wedding festivities wrote, “congratulationssss”