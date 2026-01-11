Priyadarshan Says Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar 'Never Got His Due Credit': Directors Took His Research, Hard Work, Talent...

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is the movie everyone seems to be talking about ever since its release on December 5. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy thriller was filmed silently for over two years and debuted in theatres with muted promotions. Pre-release, many had ruled it out but the reception it received is beyond overwhelming. The movie has not only become an uber successful box office juggernaut, it has also found its place in the list of highest grossing Indian films. Now, a sequel to the mega blockbuster is on its way.

The Indian film industry came together to congratulate the team of Dhurandhar on the film's success and popular director Priyadarshan was one of them. The Hera Pheri maker shared a throwback picture with Aditya from a film set and recalled the days when he was an assistant to him. This heartfelt throwback won internet's hearts.

Advertisement

Priyadarshan recently shared a throwback photo celebrating Aditya Dhar's rise in Bollywood | Image: Instagram

In a new interview, Priyadarshan also revealed that directors worked with Aditya, used his research, hard work and talent but kept him away from the limelight. Recalling how Aditya, despite writing a couple of scripts that became big hits, “never got his due credit because the directors took his research, hard work, and talent but kept him aside”, Priyadarshan said, “I am very proud of him; he has made it so big.”

Priyadarshan's comments about Aditya's early career sheds light on credit war in film and creative industries. Apart from being an AD, starting out, Aditya also worked as a screenwriter and lyricist. Apart from being Priyadarshan's AD, Aditya also contributed dialogues to the director's hit Hindi films Aakrosh and Tezz. He contributed lyrics for songs composed by Raghav Sachar in Kabul Express, director by Kabir Khan, along with Haal-e-Dil and Daddy Cool.