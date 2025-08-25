Updated 25 August 2025 at 12:49 IST
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha Announce Pregnancy: Actress's Old Comment On Wanting 'Lots Of Children' Resurfaces
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chaddha Pregnancy: As the actor-politician couple confirm the news of them expecting their first child, an old interview of the actress sharing her desire to have multiple kids has gone viral.
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Pregnancy: On August 25, the actor-politician couple took to their social media account to confirm the buzz around their pregnancy. In an adorable post, the couple revealed that they will embrace parenthood soon. Following the confirmation, an old comment by Parineeti sharing her desire to have multiple kids has gone viral.
Parineeti Chopra once spoke about wanting multiple kids
Parineeti Chopra has always been vocal about her desire to get married and embrace motherhood. The actress, who once refused to marry a politician, is now expecting her first child with him. In an old interview, she shared her candid love for children and expressed her desire to have multiple kids, even via adoption.
She told Filmfare, "I'd love to adopt a child. I want to have lots of children. I might not be able to conceive all of them. So I'll adopt." Her comments have resurfaced following her pregnancy announcement. The confirmation comes just days after Parineeti and Raghav appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and hinted at the possibility of ‘good news’. When the host asked the couple about family planning, Raghav Chadha cheekily replied, "Denge aapko, denge good news jaldi denge" (We will give you good news soon). Parineeti looked surprised at his words. He continued, "Denge at some point" (We will give it at some point)."
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's adorable pregnancy announcement
On August 25, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their Instagram account to share a joint post announcing that they are expecting their first child. In the post, they shared a photo of a cake on which a message read, “1 + 1 +=3”. This was followed by a video of the couple taking a stroll hand-in-hand. The caption along with the post read, “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will complete two years of marital bliss on September 23. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy lakeside ceremony in Udaipur, in the presence of family and friends.
