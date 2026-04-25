Priyanka Chopra's Deleted Scene From Dil Dhadakne Do Prompts Fresh Hatred For Rahul Bose's 'Manav', Netizens Call Him 'Pure Red Flag Husband'

Zoya Akhtar's directorial Dil Dhadakne Do is one of Bollywood's modern classics. Despite being released in 2015, the film has stood the test of time. Several scenes from the film, which features an ensemble cast, do the rounds on the internet time and again. Most recently, a deleted scene featuring Priyanka Chopra and Rahul Bose surfaced online. Netizens took to the comment section to share their two cents on the scene that did not make it to the final cut but captured the essence of the couple's dynamics.

Dil Dhadakne Do is available to stream on Netflix | Image: X

Dil Dhadakne Do deleted scene sparks debate among fans

A brief clip from a deleted scene from Dil Dhadakne Do was shared by a film page on Instagram. In the scene, Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Manav (Rahul Bose) can be seen having breakfast together on the ship when a lady with her pet dog passes by. In a lighthearted tone, Ayesha jokes about kidnapping the dog to pay for her office property using the ransom. Her husband, however, completely misses the point and counters her by logic, arguing that she cannot abduct and run away with the dog since they are on a cruise. A disappointed Ayesha clarifies she was joking before retiring to sip her coffee.

The scene has caused a fresh wave of hatred for Bose's character. Netizens took to the comment section to call him a ‘red flag husband’ and ‘the nightmare of arranged marriage’. Some avid cinegoers noted that the makers showed the character's nuances so well that the audience ended up hating him. Others stressed that the scene perfectly captures the ‘incompatibility’ between the duo, which eventually becomes the ground for Ayesha seeking a divorce from him.



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Some comments also leaned towards Manav's favour. Netizens claimed that the makers removed the scene because his argument was logical, and Ayesha appeared to get unnecessarily testy over it. Nevertheless, the deleted scene, which has resurfaced, has sparked a debate online.

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