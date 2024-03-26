Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Holi at the Chopra households on Monday, March 25. It was their daughter Malti Marie's first Holi in India, and the pictures from the same went viral on the internet. Now, we have got our hands on a set of new photos from the celebration in which they are all sparkling in white ensembles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with best friend Tamanna Dutt

Tamanna Dutt's husband Sudeep has shared a video on his Instagram handle which begins with a photo of Priyanka-Nick with Malti Marie posing with Tamanna-Sudeep and their son. In the image, they all can be seen donning a white traditional ensemble paired with black-tinted sunglasses. In another, Nick and Sudeep are happily posing for the camera with their faces smeared with gulal.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with their family members, including Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and others.

Priyanka Chopra is on a work trip to India?

Earlier, several reports suggested that Priyanka is in India to finalise some of her Hindi projects as an actor and producer. The actress is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action drama and they are deciding to plan the whole schedule before the actress jets off to Los Angeles. If things fall in place then, this will be their second project after Bajirao Mastani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Apart from acting projects, she is also busy looking for movies for her production house. She is meeting people to finalise three or four projects under her banner.

Priyanka was also spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar's residence sparking rumours of reviving Jee Le Zaraa. However, we have to wait for the official confirmation.

