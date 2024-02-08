Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned two years old on January 15. The couple celebrated their daughter's birthday by a beachside in Los Angeles. Later, they were joined by their close friend to commemorate the day and mark the little one's birthday.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in Malti Marie's 2nd birthday in LA

Several videos and photos from Malti Marie's birthday celebrations are making the rounds on the internet. A video featured Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra taking a stroll by the beach, while some other photos featured them playing with Malti during the beach birthday party. One of the photos also featured Nick Jonas' brother arriving on the beach with a giant kite.

Others, including the couple's friends Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri, were seen assisting with the low-key birthday preparations. Only a glimpse of the birthday girl Malti Marie was caught by the cameras. Nick's brother, Frankie Jonas, was also a part of the celebration. It appeared that only close friends and family attended the Malti Marie's birthday celebration in LA.

Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her vacation

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her family vacation in Mexico. The actress's first post featured her relaxing on the beach with her husband Nick and daughter Malti. The second slide featured Priyanka and Malti enjoying by the beachside. The third image showed Malti falling asleep in her mother's arms. The final slide showed Priyanka and Nick Jonas enjoying a yacht ride, with little Malti at the wheel.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year." Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film Love Again with Sam Heughan.



