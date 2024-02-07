Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Lollapalooza Attendees Calling Nick Jonas 'Jiju' At Jonas Brothers Gig

Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, got a warm welcome for his maiden performance at Lollapalooza, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. | Image:Nick Jonas/Instagram
The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire as they performed in India for the first time at Lollapalooza. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, got a warm welcome for his maiden performance as the audience was seen cheering and chanting "Jiju" throughout the concert. Several videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet showing enthusiastic fans showering their love on singers and singing with them.

Now, this has made Priyanka a proud wife and she took to her social media handle to thank the fans for their warm welcome. Her comment came after skipping the India visit.

Nick Jonas does Bollywood hook steps at a reality show, Priyanka Chopra reacts | Filmfare.com
(A file photo of Priyanka and Nick | Image: Priyanka/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra reacts to fans calling Nick Jonas jiju

The Jonas Brothers performed at the 2-day music festival in Mumbai on Saturday, January 27. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a viral video in which the audience can be seen screaming out loud "jiju" as he addressed the audience. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "My heart (heart and crying emoticons). Thank you, Mumbai.

Nick Jonas reacts to fans calling him Jiju

In another viral video, Nick introduced his brothers to the audience when Kevin introduced Nick as "Jiju everyone". On hearing this, the audience screamed in unison "Jiju". Well, Nick was unable to suppress his laughter and seemed touched by their affection, so he blew a kiss and said, "I Love you all so much, thank you."

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. Earlier this month, they hosted a cartoon-themed birthday bash for their 2-year-old daughter at their house. It was attended by their family - Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Madhu Chopra, among others.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

