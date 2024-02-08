English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Priyanka Chopra reacts to viral clip of Pankaj Tripathi talking about 'slow' life

Priyanka Chopra recently shared Pankaj Tripathi's old interview video clip on her social media handle and lauded his words of wisdom about life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra recently shared Pankaj Tripathi's old interview video on her social media handle and lauded his words of wisdom. In the video, the Mirzapur actor was talking about wanting to live a normal and life. He further said that he does not wish to live a busy life and Priyanka agreed with him.

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Pankaj Tripathi's video

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a video from Pankaj Tripahi's old interview. In the five year old video, the actor can be heard talking about the importance of living a slow and steady life. The Citadel actress agreed with Pankaj Tripathi's point of view and appreciated his words.

Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Instagram

In the video, the Mirzapur actor said, "Main jeevan mein slow rehna chahta hu. Thehraav rehna chahiye. Kyyu bhaagna hai? Kahaan bhaagna hai? Kidhar ud ke jaana hai? Ho jayega. Sab ho jayega, itmenaan se saans to le. (I want to be slow in life. I want to be steady. Why run? Where to run? Where to fly?  Everything will be fine. Take a deep breath)." Sharing the interview clip, Priyanka wrote, "Wisdom."

What's next for Pankaj Tripathi?

Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai where Pankaj Tripathi revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most. The actor said, "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December. After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

Main Atal Hoon poster | Image: IMDb

 

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 19.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement