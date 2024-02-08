Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra recently shared Pankaj Tripathi's old interview video on her social media handle and lauded his words of wisdom. In the video, the Mirzapur actor was talking about wanting to live a normal and life. He further said that he does not wish to live a busy life and Priyanka agreed with him.

Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Pankaj Tripathi's video

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a video from Pankaj Tripahi's old interview. In the five year old video, the actor can be heard talking about the importance of living a slow and steady life. The Citadel actress agreed with Pankaj Tripathi's point of view and appreciated his words.

Priyanka Chopra's post | Image: Instagram

In the video, the Mirzapur actor said, "Main jeevan mein slow rehna chahta hu. Thehraav rehna chahiye. Kyyu bhaagna hai? Kahaan bhaagna hai? Kidhar ud ke jaana hai? Ho jayega. Sab ho jayega, itmenaan se saans to le. (I want to be slow in life. I want to be steady. Why run? Where to run? Where to fly? Everything will be fine. Take a deep breath)." Sharing the interview clip, Priyanka wrote, "Wisdom."

What's next for Pankaj Tripathi?

Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai where Pankaj Tripathi revealed one quality of the late Prime Minister that resonates with him the most. The actor said, "In today's modern language it is called Emotional Quotient. Atal Ji had a very high emotional quotient. He used to write a poem every year on his birthday in December. After reading so much about him, I realised why he wrote those poems and in what context. So I connect with this quality of his the most because I am also an emotional person. I can cry a lot without any reason."

Main Atal Hoon poster | Image: IMDb

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 19.