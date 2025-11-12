Priyanka Chopra Reveals 4 Hindi Words She's Taught Nick Jonas, And Desis Will Relate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur in December 2018. The intercultural union of Nickyanka has long kept fans guessing how they work it out between themselves. Nick, on various occasions, has expressed his admiration for the Indian culture, Bollywood music and desi food. He is often seen at traditional Hindu puja rituals that Priyanka organises for them and their family on special days like Karwa Chauth and Diwali, among others.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2019 | Image: X

Priyanka recently did a AMA session on X in which she replied to fan queries about her relationship with Nick. One social media user asked PeeCee what Hindi words she has taught Nick. She replied, "Khana, paani, pyaar, paneer but I think he picked it all up himself!" Her response left desis in split, who shared their excited reactions in the comments section of the Dostana actress' post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also talked about her upcoming movie with director SS Rajamouli, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She called it her "return to Indian films". Asked by a user if the movie will mark her "grand return to Indian cinema or a whole new PCJ era", the actor replied, "Hopefully a new era and my return to Indian films. I’m not sure. But I know it will be incredible."

Priyanka Chopra hasn't done a full-fledged role in an Indian film since 2019 | Image: X

Ahead of a special event which will be hosted in Hyderabad by the team on November 15, Priyanka's look as the feisty and fierce Mandakini was revealed from the upcoming movie. In the poster, a saree-clad Priyanka is seen in an action sequence as she fires bullets from a handgun. This still has raised the anticipation for the movie and the title reveal event planned for Saturday.