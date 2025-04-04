Priyanka Chopra Spotted Filming In Jaipur Amid Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 Hectic Shoot Schedule | Watch

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and has reportedly commenced the shoot for SSMB29. With reports of Priyanka Chopra coming on board the project, the excitement is soaring further. A video of her filming in Jaipur has gone viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra spotted in Jaipur on sets, netizens react

An Instagram user has shared a video of the actress filming in the backdrop of the famous site Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and fans are speculating that this might be another project. Moments after the video was shared, netizens flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, Comeback kya hota h bruh!! She's never gone anywhere. We still watch her old movies rather than watching unnecessary s**t release nowadays". Another user wrote, “Oh my favourite….in Jaipur for shooting”. “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai, is this for shoot?”, wrote the third user. This viral video was taken before she left for US. The actress had taken to her Instagram stories and shared a heartwarming photo of hugging her daughter Malti Marie.

File photo of Priyanka with daughter Malti | Source: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra had shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she confirmed that her produced movie Born Hungry will get a Tribeca Films Release. Along with post, she wrote in the caption, “So proud of this story and this film! We’re thrilled that Tribeca Films has acquired #BornHungry, and it will be available to stream on Prime video and iTunes starting April 8th!”.

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is one the most anticipated projects that is currently in the making. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. Apart from pan-India film SSMB29, she also has several Hollywood projects in the pipeline.

She has Citadel season 2. Priyanka Chopra has project named Bluff. It will feature the actor in the role of a former female pirate. The Prime Video film hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.