Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

PV Sindhu Reviews Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Starrer Fighter, Deepika Padukone Reacts

PV Sindhu said in her review of Fighter, “What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless.”

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter made its theatrical debut on January 25. The film had a successful opening weekend at the box office and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 4 days. Recently, badminton ace PV Sindhu gave a glowing review of the movie. Reacting to it the Piku star sent out a “Love You” message for the shuttler.

Deepika Padukone sends love to PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu said in her review of Fighter, “What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless.” The actress in turn shared the sportswoman’s post on her Instagram stories and captioned it “Love you.” Makers of Fighter on Monday dropped Dil Banaane Waaleya song from the film. 

 

Fighter’s box office performance 

Meanwhile, the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Not just this, the Hrithik-Deepika starrer took the global box office by storm as well, becoming the highest-grossing film of the past weekend. 

Fighter released just ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend, a strategy which appears to have served it well in terms of its box office traction. As per a Variety report, the film, which released across 23 territories, amassed $24.5 million over the weekend. Of this, $20.8 million comes from international territories - making its India collections $3.7 million. 

 

Fighter features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

