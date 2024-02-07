Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:40 IST
PV Sindhu Reviews Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Starrer Fighter, Deepika Padukone Reacts
PV Sindhu said in her review of Fighter, “What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless.”
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter made its theatrical debut on January 25. The film had a successful opening weekend at the box office and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 4 days. Recently, badminton ace PV Sindhu gave a glowing review of the movie. Reacting to it the Piku star sent out a “Love You” message for the shuttler.
Deepika Padukone sends love to PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu said in her review of Fighter, “What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless.” The actress in turn shared the sportswoman’s post on her Instagram stories and captioned it “Love you.” Makers of Fighter on Monday dropped Dil Banaane Waaleya song from the film.
Fighter’s box office performance
Meanwhile, the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Not just this, the Hrithik-Deepika starrer took the global box office by storm as well, becoming the highest-grossing film of the past weekend.
Advertisement
Fighter released just ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend, a strategy which appears to have served it well in terms of its box office traction. As per a Variety report, the film, which released across 23 territories, amassed $24.5 million over the weekend. Of this, $20.8 million comes from international territories - making its India collections $3.7 million.
Fighter features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first-ever on-screen collaboration.
Advertisement
Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%World20 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.