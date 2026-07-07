Queen 2: Phantom Studios Files ₹250 Crore Lawsuit Against JioStar, Alleges 'Unauthorised' Sequel

Kangana Ranaut, who has been shooting for her next project Queen 2, announced the wrap last week, calling the experience "wonderful". Serving as the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2014 film Queen, the film is now in the post-production stage. However, little did the makers know that the film would run into legal trouble just five days later. Yes, Phantom Studios has sued JioStar for ₹250 crore.

Why Phantom Studios sued JioStar?

Phantom Studios, which originally produced Queen, has filed a ₹250 crore lawsuit against JioStar in the Bombay High Court, alleging it's an unauthorised sequel. JioStar is backing Queen 2. According to a report in Mid-day, the production house reached out to JioStar multiple times for settlement, but the latter didn't respond to the repeated requests. Hence, Phantom Studios had to take a legal route.

A source close to the development told Mid-day, "Their non action is what has led to Phantom Studios suing them for infringement. There was even a public notice put out and multiple communications sent to Vikas and JioStar as well, informing them before this step was taken."

For the unversed, Phantom Studios (formerly known as Phantom Films), founded by Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena, holds 50 per cent rights to Queen, including the right to make sequels. The Studio hasn't approved any sequels of the film.

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All about Phantom Studios

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films made its debut with Lootera in 2013. Cited as the "directors' company", the studio produced several hit films but in 2019 announced its dissolution due to internal disputes. However, in 2022, Madhu Mantena and Sheetal Talwar revived the company as Phantom Studios, which produced Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, last year.

Coming back to Queen, the film won at the 62nd National Film Awards. The film bagged awards in two categories - Best Hindi Film (Vikas Bahl) and Best Actress (Kangana Ranaut).

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