When Will The Odyssey Premiere In India? Know Venue, Guest List And More About The Promotional Tour

Veteran filmmaker Christopher Nolan is receiving widespread praise for his upcoming film The Odyssey after the star-studded premiere in London on July 6. Now, it's time for India to witness the historic moment, as it will be his first film premiering in India. It will be a two-day promotional tour in Mumbai.

The Odyssey India Premiere: Date

The Odyssey will premiere in India on July 10 and 11 in Mumbai at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. The two-day promotional tour will be a landmark event as it will be one of the biggest Hollywood premieres India has ever hosted.

The Odyssey India Premiere: Guest List

The event will be attended by director Nolan, his wife and producer Emma Thomas. From the star cast, Matt Damon and Tom Holland are expected to come to promote the movie. This will mark Nolan's first official event in India.

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The Odyssey earns positive reviews

During the London premiere, the film earned positive reviews from the audience who got to watch the movie ahead of the worldwide release. Applauding the performance of the star cast and direction, people called it Christopher Nolan's "best film ever".

For the unversed, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

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