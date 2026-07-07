When Will The Odyssey Premiere In India? Know Venue, Guest List And More About The Promotional Tour
The Odyssey India Premiere will be attended by director Christopher Nolan, his wife and producer Emma Thomas. From the star cast, Matt Damon and Tom Holland are expected to promote the movie.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Veteran filmmaker Christopher Nolan is receiving widespread praise for his upcoming film The Odyssey after the star-studded premiere in London on July 6. Now, it's time for India to witness the historic moment, as it will be his first film premiering in India. It will be a two-day promotional tour in Mumbai.
The Odyssey India Premiere: Date
The Odyssey will premiere in India on July 10 and 11 in Mumbai at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai. The two-day promotional tour will be a landmark event as it will be one of the biggest Hollywood premieres India has ever hosted.
Also Read: The Odyssey Early Reviews: Matt Damon-Anne Hathaway's Fantasy Action Film ‘Is An Epic Tale Of Unmeasurable Scope’
The Odyssey India Premiere: Guest List
The event will be attended by director Nolan, his wife and producer Emma Thomas. From the star cast, Matt Damon and Tom Holland are expected to come to promote the movie. This will mark Nolan's first official event in India.
Advertisement
The Odyssey earns positive reviews
During the London premiere, the film earned positive reviews from the audience who got to watch the movie ahead of the worldwide release. Applauding the performance of the star cast and direction, people called it Christopher Nolan's "best film ever".
For the unversed, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.
Advertisement
The film is adapted from Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey, chronicling Odysseus' long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The film is made against the reported budget of ₹2,381.30 crore. It is produced by Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas for their company, Syncopy. The Odyssey will hit the theatres worldwide on July 17.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.