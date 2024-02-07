Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter released in theatres on January 25. The film has been receiving mixed responses ever since it hit the theatres. However, R Madhavan recently took to his social media handle to praise Fighter. Soon after he made the post, Siddharth Anand reacted to it and expressed gratitude.

R Madhavan praises Fighter

R Madhavan took to his social media handle X to praise Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. He wrote, "@justSidAnand —-What an extraordinary film #Fighter is …with brilliant work by all concerned … Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly international Indian cinema has become today. @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor."

Siddharth Anand was quick to react and wrote, "Maddy! Thank you man for your kindest words. The team will be so happy for this recognition, especially from an artiste of your calibre! Means a lot ❤️."

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Fighter's mixed reactions

In an recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan opened up about the mixed reviews of Fighter. He said, "I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved and they would not need lines like these. That is a weight that I bear. As an actor I do not cross any lines. At the same time I admire that Sid (Siddharth Anand) is a very, very headstrong filmmaker. It is his conviction. Sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. I also bear the weight of that because finally it is my face. But I am very, very happy that it has landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. I am really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight."