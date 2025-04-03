Raaj Shaandilyaa Announces Next Film The Verdict 498A, Based On Deeptanshu Shukla's Battle Against False Dowry Case

Raaj Shaandilyaa is all set to don the director's hat after Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The filmmaker has announced his next project, The Verdict 498A, inspired by the true story of Deeptanshu Shukla's battle against the rampant misuse of Section 498A. The movie will be directed by Anindya Bikas Datta and produced under the banner Kathavachak Films.

Raaj Shaandilyaa spills the beans about the film The Verdict 498A

The film is based on an engineer-turned-advocate, Deeptanshu Shukla, who sacrificed his career to fight against the use of Section 498A. It will expose how false dowry harassment cases have become a devastating tool of legal abuse, leading to broken families, wrongful imprisonments, and tragic suicides.

Shukla graduated from IIT Kanpur and was working as an engineer, but his life took a tragic turn when he was falsely accused under Section 498A. Instead of surrendering to injustice, he fought back. After winning, he studied law to become the voice of innocent men trapped in the legal crossfire.

The makers have acquired the rights to Shukla's life history and promise to portray the true and powerful journey of resilience and justice.

“This is not just Deeptanshu’s story—it’s the story of thousands of families suffering in silence, crushed by a system that has turned justice into a weapon. This film will inspire those falsely accused to stand their ground—just as Deeptanshu did," Raaj said.

(A file photo of Deeptanshu Shukla | Image: Instagram)

He further urged the government to take strict action against those who manipulate the law in the name of justice. "My humble appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our nation urgently needs a Men’s Protection Act. Justice must not be selective; it must be fair and equal to all," he added.

What is Section 498A?

Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was introduced to protect women from dowry harassment and domestic violence. It criminalizes cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards the woman. If found guilty, then the punishment ranges from imprisonment to three years and a fine.

When will The Verdict 498A go on the floor?