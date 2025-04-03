Bobby Deol Opens Up About His Admiration For Father Dharmendra, Describes Superstar Using Frank Sinatra's Song Did It My Way

Sunny and Bobby are the sons of legendary star Dharmendra. Though Sunny had his share of success at the box office, but his younger brother Bobby who used to rule box office in 90’s had few failed projects in his career. But, recently he made comeback with films including Animal and Kanguva. In a recent interaction, Bobby Deol opened up about his upbringing and bond with father.

Bobby Deol on his relationship with father Dharmendra: He always stayed….’

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol revealed interesting details about his family. When he was asked about who among the father-son trio lived their life, he replied, “I think my dad. He has led the way he wanted to. I think the Frank Sinatra song ‘I did it my way’ really suits him. It’s like him, you know”.

File photo of Dharmendra | Source: IMDb

He further said, “It’s just the way my dad has been. From the word go, when he started his work and entered the industry, he has never met people as a star meets somebody. He always met them as a human being. He is connected with the,. He has done so much for so many people. He has been very genuine about it from the heart. I think that’s the reason why love for the Deol has existed to date. It’s all thanks to him. I have seen my dad surrounded by people who made a bubble around him, as if he were something special. But that’s the one thing I learnt from my dad, he never got carried way with what people made him feel about himself. He always stayed grounded and true to himself”.

File photo of Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra | Source: IMDb

Bobby Deol concluded by saying how he is grateful and thankful for his mother, grandmother and contribution of his wife Tanya as well. For the unversed, Bobby Deol's mention about the song ‘Did It My Way’ by Frank Sinatra, implies that every life is a triumph. In other terms, it also represents that nothing in life matters more than living on your own terms.

What’s next for Deol brothers and Dharmendra?

Veteran icon Dharmendra will next be seen in Ikkis, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Sikandar Kher, Agastya Nanda, Ekavali Khanna, Kunal Mann and Hardeep Singh among others. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is set in the backdrop of of the 1971 war, follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

Team of Ikkis | Source: Instagram

The actor, who bowled away his fans with his performance in Animal, is awaiting for the release of his next highly anticipated Telugu-language period action adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1- Sword vs Spirit. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film will star Pawan Kalyan, Anupam Kher and Vikramjeet Virk among others. Bobby Deol also has another film NBK 109 in the pipeline. The Telugu action drama directed by Bobby Kolli, will feature Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Jaat. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2: The Rule. The official trailer of the movie was released on March 24 and is expected to release on April 10, 2025.