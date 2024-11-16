Published 18:06 IST, November 16th 2024
Raha's Family Outing With Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Goes Viral, Ramayana Star Shows His Doting Side
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha enjoyed a day-out with Anand Piramal and Isha Amabani's daughter Aadiya Shakti. The video is now going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Raha's Family Outing | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:56 IST, November 16th 2024