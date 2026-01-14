Rahu Ketu: Drug Snorting Scene, Middle Finger Visual And 'Kantara Scream' Modified By CBFC In Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma Starrer

Rahu Ketu, starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Panday, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha and Sumit Gulati, will hit the big screens on January 16. Ahead of the release, the movie underwent the CBFC scrutiny. Following the procedure, the comedy drama was greenlit for release with a U/A certificate.

What changes were made in Rahu Ketu by the CBFC?

Ahead of the release of Rahu Ketu on January 16, the movie was certified by the CBFC with a U/A 16+ certificate. Bollywood Hungama has shared the exclusive list of changes made in the movie by the Censor Board. While one dialogue has been replaced, several scenes in the movie have undergone changes. Shots of drug sniffing, visuals showing the middle finger, and names of alcohol brands were all modified, as per the publication.

The movie makers have also included a Sanskrit Shloka in the comedy movie, for which the film board has asked them to submit an authentication letter. The publication also mentioned that the CBFC has asked the movie makers to replace the Kantara film music (voom) scream' in the movie. After the final edits, Rahu Ketu has registered a runtime of 2 hours, 19 minutes and 40 seconds.



Also Read: Malaika Arora Breaks Silence On Dating 19-Year-Younger Businessman

Backed by Zee Studios and Blive Productions, Rahu Ketu positions itself as a light-hearted entertainer. The trailer of the movie was launched on January 6 in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and crew. In the film, Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma will reunite after Fukrey. "This film captures everything audiences loved about Fukrey. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films," Pulkit told ANI.



Also Read: Kriti Dodges Wedding Bouquet, Netizens Feel Sorry For Kabir Bahia