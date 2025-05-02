sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 2nd 2025, 23:28 IST

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Earns Just ₹7 Crore More Than First Film Amid Mixed Reviews

The good opening Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 registered has suggested that the ₹50 crore mark will be comfortably crossed by the first weekend.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn released on May 1
Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn released on May 1 | Image: X

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 released on Labour Day (May 1) to a good response at the box office. Due to the holiday, the film managed to score a good opening and collected ₹19.25 crore. On day 2, the collections declined, as was expected due to the working day, but by and large the numbers were decent for the film.

Raid 2 vs Raid box office: How is the sequel performing?

Raid 2 collected nearly 40% on Friday than on Thursday. The film minted ₹11.75 crore on day 2, taking its two-day biz to ₹31 crore. The drop was expected and the numbers will rise again on Saturday and Sunday. The good opening has suggested that the ₹50 crore mark will be comfortably crossed by the first weekend, but how far the numbers go remains to be seen.

Ajay Devgn plays an IRS officer in Raid movies | Image: YouTube screengrab

Compared to Raid (2019), which collected ₹23.9 crore in its first two days, the sequel has minted just ₹7.1 crore more. This can be attributed to the largely mixed reviews the film has been getting on social media.

What are Raid movies about?

In the Raid movies, Ajay Devgn plays the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.Raid 2 celebrates the “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department” and narrates a true case from their books. It also features Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Riteish Deshmukh is essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part.  

Published May 2nd 2025, 23:28 IST