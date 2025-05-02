Emotional Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Bring Home Nirmal Kapoor's Mortal Remains, Anupam Kher And More Arrive

Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother Nirmal Kapoor left for a heavenly abode on Friday. She passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related issues. Nirmal breathed her last at 5.45 pm at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Facing trouble with her health, Nirmal had been admitted to the hospital many times in the recent past.

Nirmal Kapoor died in Mumbai aged 90 | Image: Instagram

A pall of gloom descended over the Kapoor family after the matriarch died on Friday evening. Anil, Boney, Sanjay and Reena Marwah had lost their father, producer Surinder Kapoor, in 2011. Their mother has also left them now. The family members were seen arriving at their residence to prepare for the arrival of Nirmal's mortal remains and last rites. Anil, Sanjay and Arjun Kapoor arrived in an ambulance with Nirmal's remains, as the place was crowded with mourners.

Shanaya Kapoor was seen teary-eyed as she arrived in a car at the family home. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also followed. Janhvi Kapoor , her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Anshula Kapoor stood by Boney's side in this time of need. Javed Akhtar, Padmini Kolhapure, Reema Jain, Ramesh Taurani and his family, Anupam Kher and more arrived to offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Nirmal Kapoor is survived by three sons- Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, and daughter Reena Marwah. She was the wife of a well-known film producer Surinder Kapoor. While Boney is also a filmmaker, Anil and Sanjay are actors. Nirmal and Surinder's grandchildren include Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor Jahaan Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. The founder of AAFT in NOIDA, Sandeep Marwah is her son-in-law.

Anil Kapoor with his mother Nirmal Kapoor | Image: Instagram