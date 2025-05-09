Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, But Is Slower Than Sikandar

Updated May 9th 2025, 23:25 IST
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is performing better than Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat at the box office. The crime drama has crossed the ₹100 crore and is only the 4th Bollywood film this year to do so. While the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark faster than Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (10 days), it was slower than Salman Khan's Sikandar, which emerged as a huge flop but crossed the milestone in just 8 days.
Week 1 collection of Raid 2 was ₹95.75 crore. The film saw an extended weekend release and collected over ₹5 crore on its second Friday (May 9), taking its total biz in 9 days to a little over ₹100 crore.
Raid 2 is also performing better than Nani's HIT: The Third Case and Suriya's Retro, which have slowed down drastically in their first week despite registering an opening as good as Ajay's film.
Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which featured Ajay Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was also directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has helmed the sequel. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film released in theatres on May 1.
Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the film, with its OTT premiere expected in late June or early July 2025. This ensures that the movie will adhere to its standard 60-day theatrical release window, followed by Hindi films.
