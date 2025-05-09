Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 15: Mohanlal Starrer Surpasses Jaat And Kesari 2 Biz, Collects More Than Retro And HIT 3

Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 15: Mohanlal starrer Thudarum continues to rule at the box office even after two weeks of its release. The crime drama released with limited promotions, but its positive word of mouth has made it a big commercial hit. This is Mohanlal's second hit in a row in 2025 after L2: Empuraan and the film is expected to see a further boost in its collections further in its third weekend.

Thudarum released on April 25 | Image: X

Thudarum box office collection so far

Thudarum has minted ₹90.35 crore in 15 days at the box office. The numbers have not witnessed much decline as it collected ₹3.25 crore on its third Friday, setting the stage for a good third weekend overall. Now, Thudarum has surpassed the biz of Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹87.07 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 (₹ 83.95 crore).

On its third Friday, Thudarum collected more than what Nani's HIT 3 and Suriya starrer Retro collected on their second Friday, indicating the film's strong grip over the cinema goers.

Thudarum to premiere soon on OTT

Thudarum is reportedly made on a budget of ₹28 crore. However, with the box office figures, its profits are sure to be soaring and way above what the makers would have expected. As is it with Malayalam releases, Thudarum will premiere on OTT after four weeks of its theatrical run. Though the streaming platform is not yet certain.