Raid 2 Surpasses Shaitaan Box Office Collection In Its Third Weekend, Emerges As Ajay Devgn's 6th Highest Grosser

Raid 2, after releasing on Labour Day (May 1), is performing at the box office. Now running in its third weekend, the movie has collected close to ₹150 crore. Raid 2 is also the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film this year, only behind Chhaava. The slashed ticket prices have also boosted its collection, second week and onwards.

Raid 2 released on May 1 | Image: X

On its third Sunday, Raid 2 collected close to ₹6 crore, taking its total biz in 18 days to just short of ₹150 crore. It has also surpassed the lifetime biz of Ajay's hit film Shaitaan (2024), which minted ₹148.21 crore. Raid 2 now occupies the 6th position in the list of Ajay's highest-grossing movies, now behind Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Singham Again, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal.

Raid 2, according to media reports, is made on a budget of approximately ₹40 crore. It is already in profit and remains to be seen where things go from here. Raid 2 is facing stiff competition from Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which collected ₹4.65 crore in Hindi on day 1 and similar figures in the language on day 2. Additionally, Final Destination: Bloodlines is also minting in the range of over ₹1.5 crore in Hindi. As Hollywood releases dominated over the weekend, Raid 2 collection was hit.