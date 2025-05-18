RJ Mahvash Lavishes Praise On Yuzvendra Chahal Amid Dating Rumours, Calls Punjab Kings Player ‘Great, Most Caring Person'

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been rumoured to be dating shortly after the cricketer's divorce was finalised with Dhanashree Verma. While the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, RJ Mahvash is frequently spotted in the stands cheering for Chahal, and their social media activity has also fuelled rumours of their linkup. In a new interview, RJ Mahvash has lavished praises on the cricketer, which has now gone viral on social media.

What did RJ Mahvash say about Yuzvendra Chahal?

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, RJ Mahavash spoke about her rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal. When asked about what she would like to steal from him, without missing a beat, she said, “his niceness”. Her comments have now gone viral on social media, with netizens using her remarks as a confirmation of her relationship with the cricketer who plays for Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL.



Talking more about the same, Mahvash shared, “His niceness and how humble he is.” She then added, “He is a great and the most caring person you’ll ever find. He is so available for his people, so I would steal his nature.”



RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's dating rumours gain pace

On April 16, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram account to post a shout-out for Yuzvendra Chahal for his stellar performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Before this, she shared a series of photos from the stands when she attended an IPL match on April 9. This came shortly after his divorce from Dhanshree Verma was finalised on March 20. Since then, Mahvash, who will soon make her acting debut, has taken to the stands to cheer for her rumoured boyfriend.

A screengrab of Chahal's story | Image: Instagram